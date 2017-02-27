Hawaii's own Auli'i Cravalho scores lead role in new NBC pilot

Social media is all abuzz for a 3-year-old boy from Maui, with many showing off their toughest faces in support of the honorary firefighter who’s fighting his toughest battle against cancer.

"Moana" star — and Hawaii high school student — Auli'i Cravalho lit up the Oscars stage on Sunday night, performing a full-throated rendition of the Oscar-nominated song, "How Far I'll Go."

On the heels of a much-praised performance at the Oscars on Sunday, Hawaii's own Auli'i Cravalho has scored a lead role in NBC's pilot "Drama High," according to media reports.

"Drama High" features a stand-out high school drama program and its talented students, according to Variety.

Cravalho, 16, will play Lilette, a humble student with big dreams. Lilette works part-time after school at the local diner, and aspires to join the drama program.

According to Deadline, "Drama High" was inspired by high school teacher Lou Volpe, whose story is told in the book "Drama High."

The casting news comes just a day after Cravalho wowed millions on the Oscars stage Sunday.

The "Moana" star sang "How Far I'll Go" from the Disney animated feature that shot her to fame.

She got high praise for her performance, not least of which because of how she handled being hit in the head with a ribbon twirler's flag prop (meant to symbolize waves) during the song.

Speaking Monday morning, Cravalho laughed off the incident.

"I'm glad someone noticed it," Cravalho said "Good Morning America." "I did get a little bump on the head. It was just kind of like a, 'Hey, you're at the Oscars!' It was a good reminder. Things happen and you just kind of got to roll with it."

