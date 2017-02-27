La Pietra to host biggest fundraiser of year, 'HOOPLA'

From La Pietra

Hawaii School for Girls will stage "HOOPLA," its biggest fundraiser of the year, on March 4 on the Great Lawn of the Diamond Head campus.



The event is meant to benefit La Pietra girls who require financial assistance. Forty percent of the student body requires this assistance.



The Great Lawn is transformed by color, light, and energy with a variety of entertainment and food by Chef Robynne Mai'i of Chinatown's "Fete."

There will be a live auction with items like vintage Hawaiiana, exclusive vacation getaways, upscale jewelry, antique furniture, contemporary Hawaiian woodwork, golf getaways, hosted private parties, and fine art.

"Hard Knock Life," from La Pietra's spring production of "Annie (Jr.)," will be performed by the cast "orphans." High school version of the Broadway musical.