Hawaii bill requires gray water systems for new buildings

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Developers who want to construct new buildings in Hawaii would have to install gray water systems that redirect used water for irrigation under a bill in the Legislature.

Without those plans, they wouldn't be able to get a building permit.

The state Department of Health says gray water includes water from showers, sinks not located in the kitchen and washing machines that haven't been used to clean diapers.

The bill is being considered by two Senate committees Monday.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says the bill is unique and most states consider tax incentives to promote gray water systems.

Critics say the bill would increase construction costs and delay building. Some are concerned the bill doesn't have enough information to ensure the recycled water will be safely used by residents.

