Prom dress event to benefit young women in need

From Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Representative Andria Tupola, in partnership with the Hawaii State Coalition Alliance Against Domestic Violence, and The Bella Project, are inviting all community members of the Leeward Coast to the third annual Young Women’s Prom Event. This is a call to all young women who are in need of a prom dress.
The Young Women’s Prom Event will have multiple motivational guest speakers, dress donations for guests in attendance, and a fashion show of elegant prom attire. The event’s speakers will encourage the value of self-respect and self-worth, in efforts to recognize the dangers of dating violence and reduce the rates of domestic violence.
It starts at a young age. It starts with knowing your worth. It starts now. Come and join us.
