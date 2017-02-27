Recently rescued pueo put to sleep on Big Island

A rescued pueo recently flown from Oahu to the Big Island for further treatment at the Hawaii Wildlife Center has been put to sleep, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

DLNR biologists made the decision to prevent the Hawaiian short-eared owl named Sunshine from continuing to suffer.

Last month, a 7-year-old girl helped rescue Sunshine, who was suffering from a broken wing, off the side of a road along Oahu’s North Shore.

After being in an animal hospital for several weeks, it was sent to the rehabilitation center, where officials considered either releasing it back into the wild or using it for educational purposes at the zoo.

