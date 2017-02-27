$3 million sought to expand homeless program outside of Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii officials are seeking $3 million to expand the state's Housing First program on Oahu to Hawaii island, Maui and Kauai.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the program provides permanent housing to homeless people without demanding sobriety or other conditions before placement. Landlords in the program are assured of rent.

The current Housing First money comes out of $12 million that the Legislature designated last year to address homelessness.

Gov. David Ige now wants to keep Oahu's program running with an additional $1.5 million. He's looking to launch Housing First on the other islands in April with $750,000 for Hawaii island, $510,000 for Maui and $240,000 for Kauai.

The state has issued a request for proposals from agencies wanting to match homeless people with landlords and property managers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.