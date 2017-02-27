All weather advisories dropped after heavy rains drench state

Severe weather has been affecting Hawaii drivers, with flooding and high winds causing road closures and other traffic alerts.

The Hawaii Island summits are seeking heavy snow and ice thanks to an upper-level disturbance bringing unsettled weather to the state.

Strong winds caused considerable damage at the Samuel M. Kamakau Hawaiian Immersion School in Haiku Valley on Wednesday.

Drenching rains across the state Wednesday flooded roads, snarled traffic and closed schools, attractions and public facilities.

While the heaviest showers had largely moved offshore or dissipated by midday, and all warnings and advisories have expired, the threat of heavy rains continues through Thursday.

National Weather Service forecasters say the downpours are being caused by a disturbance from the west mixed with tropical moisture.

"Moist and unstable conditions will maintain a threat for heavy flooding rainfall and thunderstorms through tonight," the National Weather Service said.

A Brown Water Advisory has also been issued for all Oahu, Kauai and Maui waters. The public is advised to stay out of the water until conditions improve.

Across the islands, the wet weather flooded roads and snarled traffic.

Waimea Valley saw major flooding and is closed indefinitely for at least two days as employees clear out the area.

The nature park's executive director, Richard Pezzulo, said a tractor was washed away in the downpour and a roadway into the park was significantly damaged.

Pezzulo said gauge levels in a stream at the park went up to 12 feet on Tuesday night. They're normally at 1 foot.

The water rose over the course of about an hour, he said, "and created way more water than the storm could handle."

Kamehameha Highway on Oahu's North Shore was closed for several hours because of the flooding.

There were also reports of downed trees, including a 40-foot albizia tree that fell on Puoni Place. And at the Samuel Kamakau Hawaiian Immersion School in Windward Oahu, high winds ripped away a 20-foot-by-60-foot tarp that covered an open area used as cafeteria.

On Oahu, the heaviest rains fell in Kahuku, which saw 6 inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at noon, and at Kamananui Stream, where 8 inches of rain fell. Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach saw 7 inches of rain.

