TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of H-1 in Aiea reopened after multiple-vehicle crash

All lanes of the H-1 Freeway near the Kaahumanu Street overpass are back open after a multiple-vehicle crash shut down several lanes early Monday, bringing traffic to a crawl during the already slow morning commute.

As a result of the crash, the zipper lane will be open to all vehicles, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said. Normally, the zipper lane is only open to two or more occupants per vehicle.

The crash happened at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Honolulu police said three to four vehicles were involved.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries as details are still limited at this time.

This story will be updated.

