Forecast: Chance of thunderstorms expected tonight

The work week starts with partly cloudy skies and trade winds blowing. Skies will grow increasingly cloudy by afternoon with scattered showers after lunchtime.

High today in Honolulu will be 79 degrees.

Overnight the showers will increase and there's a slight chance of thunderstorms. Wet weather is expected through Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday.

Surf is elevated out in the country and along east-facing shores. All waves will trend downward for Tuesday. Here's today's wave heights: North 6-10 feet, west and east 5-7 feet, south 1-3 feet.

Small Craft Advisory for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels along with all Big Island coastal waters.

Big Island summits could see 6 inches of snow fall starting this evening. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for elevations above 12,500 feet.

- Dan Cooke

