TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closures in effect for H-1 in Kapolei

An important traffic alert for residents who live or work in West Oahu: Transportation crews will be shutting down eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei between the Palailai Interchange and Farrington Highway Overpass nightly through this Friday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The Kalaeloa Boulevard eastbound on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway will also be closed. Drivers are instead asked to use the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor Off-Ramp (Exit 1A), where they can then continue eastbound on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard or the Wakea Street on-ramp.

Transportation officials say a full closure of the H-1 Freeway is needed to install a temporary platform for crews who are working along the edge of the Farrington Highway Overpass bridge for the retrofit portion of the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project.

Officials say electronic message boards will be posted to warn drivers about the closure and special duty police officers will be assisting with traffic control.

Roadwork is weather permitting.

