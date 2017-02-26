Husband mourns wife of 34 years killed after being hit by tour bus

The woman who died on Thursday after being struck by a tour bus near Ala Moana Center has been identified.

Youn-Chen Hu sat at his dining table Sunday morning as he took a bite of leftover food prepared by his wife.

It was the first time he's been able to eat since learning of her death Thursday.

"She prepared breakfast before I went to work and she said 'I'm leaving' then boom, she left," Hu said.

That morning was the last time Hu saw his wife.

Around 8:15 a.m., Jui-Ching Hu, who went by Jenny, was struck and killed by a tour bus, as she crossed the street near Ala Moana Center.

It was her 65th birthday.

Hu, who works as a custodian at an elementary school, said they were going to celebrate with a home-cooked dinner, but when he came home that night, the couch where his wife normally sits and waits for him, was empty.

"There were no lights on and the answering machine light was beeping," he said.

Hu played the messages.

The first one was from the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office, but Hu said he couldn't make out what the person said.

Hu called his wife's cell phone, but there was no answer.

Seconds later, his own phone rang. It was his eldest daughter, Stella, calling from Las Vegas to wish her mom a happy birthday.

"I told her mom is not home and I feel very funny, I feel something is wrong," said Hu.

Stella hung up and immediately called Honolulu authorities.

Ten minutes later, Hu said she called back crying.

"She said mom already died, instantly, when a tour bus ran her over," Hu said.

"It's just a shock and I can't believe she's gone," said Stella Hu. "We don't know what to do right now. We're all a little lost. We weren't ready for this."

Hu pointed to a Chinese calendar in his home and read what was noted on Thursday. "Is it suitable to do something? Down below it says 'Nothing is good. Don't do anything.'"

Hu said he wishes he and his wife both stayed home that day.

Now he's left to pick up the pieces without her.

"Right now, I know how much I need her. I look at this picture and say, 'Jenny, this is a really big change right now, everything you left for me, I got to face now."

Hu is survived by her 66-year-old husband and two daughters, 28-year-old Stella and 23-year-old Serena.

The crash is still under investigation.

