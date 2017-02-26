Police arrest suspects tied to Walmart American Savings Bank robbery

Honolulu police arrested two men who were wanted in connection with a bank robbery in the Ala Moana area on Sunday.

Kaleoni Kekoa, 54, and 53-year-old John Wedeking are accused of holding up the American Savings Bank in the Walmart on Keeaumoku Street just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said they handed the teller a note demanding money and got away with cash.

After being on the run for several hours, police arrested Wedeking at around 6:30 p.m. and Kekoa around 9 p.m.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

