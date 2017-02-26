Overturned tractor trailer partially closes Mamalahoa Hwy. on the Big Island

Mamalahoa Highway on the Big Island is reopened after a tractor trailer carrying heavy equipment overturned Sunday closing one lane.

One male and one child were sent to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The accident occurred near the three mile marker in Waimea around 12:30 p.m.

Big Island police urged residents to avoid the area.

Roads reopened just before 4 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the tractor to overturn.

