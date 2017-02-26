Coast Guard searching for owners of paddle board, kayak found adrift

The Coast Guard is asking the public to help locate the owners of two separate ocean items found at separate Oahu bays.

Coast Guard officials recovered a stand up paddle board that was found off Oahu's Maunalua Bay, Sunday morning. Later in the day, a trimaran Hobiecat kayak was found in Kaneohe Bay.

The owners of the items are unclear.

The stand up paddle board was first found adrift near the entrance channel to Hawaii Kai in Maunalua Bay at about 7:10 a.m. It has blue and white stripes and says 'Wave Storm' on the top side of the board.

The yellow Hobiecat trimaran sailing kayak was found just before 11:30 a.m. It features a black trampoline and a stowed yellow and blue sail. It was unattended with no gear aboard.

There were no reports of distress or mission people in either areas during the time of the recovery of the items.

Anyone with information that can help locate the owners is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

"The Coast Guard strongly encourages owners to label their gear with a name and contact information. Also, if the gear is lost, report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches," Charles Turner, command duty officer, Sector Honolulu command center. said

Free "If Found" decals are offered to mariners from Coast Guard officials and the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the stickers will allow lost gear to be returned to owners quickly.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.