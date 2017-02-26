Rainbow Wahine split doubleheader against Ducks, Rebels

HONOLULU—The University of Hawaii softball team (5-6) split its doubleheader on Day Three of the Bank of Hawaii Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Hawaii fell in the first game to No.5 Oregon, 17-0 in five innings, but bounced back in the nightcap with a 6-1 win over UNLV (9-5) at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. In UH's second game, Hawai'i's offense got back on track combining for 10 hits—including home runs by Heather Morales and Heather Cameron. UH starting pitcher Dana Thomsen in her first career start at Hawaii, fired a three-hitter and earned her first win to even her record at 1-1.



Hawai'i head coach Bob Coolen is now just two wins away from recording his 1,000th career win. He currently has a 998-647-1 career record in 31 years--26 of which came with the Rainbow Wahine. With the retirement of women's volleyball's Dave Shoji, Coolen is now the second longest tenured coach at the University of Hawai'i. Only UH sailing team's Andy Johnson has been at Hawai'i longer with 28 years as head coach.





No. 5 Oregon 17, Hawai'i 0 (5 innings)

Oregon's Megan Kleist fired a no-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts. She faced just 17 batters—two over the minimum as the Ducks remained unbeaten this season with a 14-0 record.



It was the first time Hawaii did not get a hit in a game since February 7, 2015 when No. 4 Oklahoma no-hit the Rainbow Wahine for an 8-0 win also in five innings. The 17 runs given up marked UH's most lopsided loss in the history of the Rainbow Wahine program. Hawai'i also tied the all-time record for most runs allowed, tying the previous record 17 runs given up to Long Beach State at the U of A Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Ariz. on March 2, 2002 in a 17-2 loss.



In the first inning, the Ducks got off to a strong start, recording a pair of two-run home runs with no outs. Heather Morales then came in relief of Brittany Hitchcock with no outs. But Morales got a groundout to second and then started a 1-to-6-to-3 double play to end the inning. For Morales, it was her first appearance in the pitching circle since April 25, 2015 against UC Santa Barbara.



Oregon added two more runs in the top of the second inning. Morales had retired six straight Ducks—including all three in the third inning—before Oregon erupted for four more runs in the fourth to extend their lead to 10-0. Oregon ended their scoring by recording seven more runs in the fifth inning to lead 17-0. For the game, the Ducks hit five home runs.



Naomi Monahan then made her first appearance of the season in relief of Morales throwing the final inning. In all UH used three pitchers in the mercy rule game. Hitchcock (3-4) took the loss, giving up four runs on four hits with a walk. Morales threw four innings, allowing six runs on five hits with three walks and Monahan gave up seven runs on five hits with two walks in one inning of work.



Hawai'i 6, UNLV 1

The Rainbow Wahine refocused and bounced back well in the final game of the day, defeating UNLV 6-1. UH starter Thomsen made her first Division I start for the Rainbow Wahine and earned the complete game win. She stymied the Rebels' offense holding them to just three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.



UNLV scored first posting one run in the top of the first on an RBI groundout by Janine Petmecky.



But that would be all the runs the Rebels would get for the game as the UH defense made some solid plays and Thomsen kept them off-balance, allowing just one runner to reach second base in the last six innings.



In the bottom of the first, Morales launched her second home run of the tournament, blasting a two-run shot over the left-centerfield fence to give the 'Bows their first lead of the day, 2-1 over UNLV. It was Morales' 12th home run of her career.



Hawaii added three more runs to start the second frame. Freshman shortstop Laura Jaquez led the inning off with her first career collegiate hit with a hard-hit single to left. Chardonnay Pantastico was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Heather Cameron then attempted to sacrifice both runners into scoring position, but missed twice. She, however more than made up for it as she drilled a three-run home run just over the leftfield fence inside the foul line. It was the sophomore's second home run in her career.



The Rainbow Wahine tallied one more run in the third with three freshmen contributing. Rookie designated player Callee Heen ripped a single up the middle and moved to second on a groundout to the pitcher by freshman Jaquez. Pantastico then laced a double over a leaping second baseman to the right-centerfield gap to drive in Heen from second to give UH a 6-1 lead.



UH threatened to score more in the sixth with Ulu Matagiese leading off the frame by getting hit by the pitch and Danielle Garcielita got a single up the middle to put runners on first and second with no outs. But UNLV escaped further damage by getting the next three straight outs. With Matagiese getting beaned, she set a new UH career record for getting hit by a pitch with 45, breaking a tie set in 2010 by Kanani Pu'u-Warren and in 2011 by Alex Aguirre.



Mara Kemmer fired a complete game in the loss which dropped her record to 0-1. She gave up six runs on 10 hits with a strikeout for UNLV.



Hawai'i will finish the Bank of Hawaii Invitational on Sunday with a single game against Montana at 12:00 pm. That game follows UNLV vs. Montana at 10:00 am.