Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool ahead of some big changes

A blanket of thick high clouds has drifted eastward a bit, allowing a little more sunshine over Kauai. The clouds may also clear Oahu, but will likely remain over Maui County and the Big Island. Despite the cloud cover, conditions are still dry and stable, we're not expecting much in the way of rainfall.

The clouds are being drawn up by a disturbance to the northwest that will move closer to the islands, bringing the chance of heavy flooding rain and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Deep tropical moisture may reach the Big Island and windward Maui by Tuesday afternoon, and some of that moisture could get caught up in the light trade winds and affect the rest of the island chain.

Surf has fallen below advisory levels for north and west shores, but there should still be some overhead sets. There are no marine warnings in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

