Bargain hunters head to Kam Swap Meet before final day

The Kam Swap Meet is closing for good on March 5th, and long-time vendors are upset that they weren't given more time to make other plans before the closure.

Shoppers turned out for one of their last chances to shop at the Kam Swap Meet in Aiea Saturday.

News of the community market closing took many by surprise after an abrupt shutdown announcement was made Wednesday.

Vendors found out about the closure through a note left on the concession stand saying the last swap meet would be next week Sunday.

Long-time customers and vendors are saddened by the upcoming closure.

"It's sad for them, the sellers, this is like their income, and for like us a lot of people come here to look for bargains, exercise this is gonna make a big difference," shopper Jerry Rodrigues said.

Robertson Properties Group owns the 15-acre site where the swap meet is held. Owners say interest in the bargain shopping event has steadily declined.

According to the company the site will eventually be used to develop residential and commercial properties.

