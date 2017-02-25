Man rescued from high surf at Sunset Beach - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Man rescued from high surf at Sunset Beach

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
SUNSET BEACH, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Ocean Safety rescued a surfer from rough waters off sunset beach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Friends surfing with the 63-year-old man say he was knocked off his board from a 12-foot wave. 

Lifeguards paddled out to the man and found him submerged underwater. Rescuers then brought the man to shore and began life-saving efforts. 

EMS also responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

Surf remains elevated for parts of the state, though no high surf advisories are in effect.  

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly