Man rescued from high surf at Sunset Beach

Ocean Safety rescued a surfer from rough waters off sunset beach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Friends surfing with the 63-year-old man say he was knocked off his board from a 12-foot wave.

Lifeguards paddled out to the man and found him submerged underwater. Rescuers then brought the man to shore and began life-saving efforts.

EMS also responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Surf remains elevated for parts of the state, though no high surf advisories are in effect.

