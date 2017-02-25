Maili telephone pole left leaning after car accident

A damaged telephone pole along Farrington highway in Maili raised safety concerns from area residents.

Photos show a Hawaiian Telcom pole fronting Maili Beach Park split near the base with yellow caution tape wrapped around it.

One resident was concerned the leaning pole was too close to a city bus stop and the weight of the broken pole could cause a domino effect and bring down phone lines.

Residents first noticed the leaning pole Thursday night

Hawaiian Telcom officials say a car hit the pole sometime during the week but technicians deemed it structurally stable for the time being. Because of this, repairs were put on hold to avoid snarling work week traffic.

Hawaiian Telcom crews repaired the pole Saturday morning.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.