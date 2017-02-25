4 Rainbow Warriors demolish #10 Pepperdine

The University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team continued its unbeaten streak at home with a straight-set win over No. 10 Pepperdine, Friday, in the first of two Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-11.



The rematch is Sunday at 5:00 p.m.



The fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors (15-2, 6-2 MPSF) extended their win streak to 10 matches and their set streak to 17 straight. UH also won its 14thconsecutive home match and improved to 10-0 this season at the Sheriff Center.



Sophomore opposite Stijn van Tilburg led a potent Warrior offense with 15 kills, hitting .737. Senior outside hitter Kupono Fey added 10 kills at a .500 clip as UH hit .460 for the match.



Mitchell Penning had a team-high 11 kills for the Waves (6-6, 4-5).



In a tightly contested Set 1, UH pushed its lead to 18-15 after Hendrik Mol's stuff block before the Waves trimmed it to one at 19-18. The teams traded side-outs until Jenning Franciskovic's dump and van Tilburg's fifth kill put UH on top 24-20 and the Warriors went on to the 25-21 victory. Hawai'i hit .533 in the set with only one error in 30 attempts.



UH scored five straight points for a 6-3 lead to start Set 2 and added three more for a 10-5 lead. The Warriors maintained their cushion after Gasman's overpass kill for a 17-12 advantage and blew it open at 22-15 following Franciskovic's ace and Fey's kill.



The Warriors jumped out to a 6-1 lead in Set 3 and never looked back. The lead was 17-4 after a six-point run and UH cruised to it most-lopsided set victory over the Waves (25-11) in series history.