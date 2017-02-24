Judge: Kauai police body cams don't violate union agreement

Police departments across the state can now force officers to use body cams after the State Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of the Kauai Police Department.

Kauai police can continue outfitting officers with body cameras, following a Circuit Court judge's ruling Friday.

The judge sided with Kauai County Police Chief Darryl Perry instead of the state's police union, which had argued that the program required police union approval because of their collective bargaining agreement.

"It's a work condition, so that's what we're arguing," said Tenari Maafala, president of the police officers' union. "It's a negotiable item, we believe, according to Chapter 89 and also our collective bargaining agreement."

Perry had argued that the cameras were improvements in technology and therefore did not require union negotiation.

The ruling, which the union said it planned on appealing, is expected to make it easier for other departments to adopt the cameras.

