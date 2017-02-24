Credit card, personal info targeted in Hawaii tour company hack

Roberts Hawaii is warning customers about a security breach that may affect customers who purchased tours from July 2015 to December 2016.

The tour company found out about the hack after getting reports of fraudulent charges on customers' credit cards. The charges appeared shortly after the customers made purchases on Roberts Hawaii's website.

An investigation found a surreptitious code had been installed on the company's web server that copied personal information during checkout.

Compromised information includes name, address, email address, phone number, payment card number, expiration date and card security code.

Orders placed between July 30, 2015, and Dec. 14, 2016, may have been affected, the company said. Officials did not immediately say how many customers could be affected.

The company has established a dedicated call center and web page to answer customer questions. Reach the call center at (877) 235-0796.

“Our customers’ confidence and trust are important to us, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused. We are working swiftly to address this situation and help prevent a future recurrence,” said Wayne Fernandez, director of safety and security for Roberts Hawaii, in a news release.

In addition to tours, Roberts Hawaii offers school bus services, airport shuttles and other transportation packages.

