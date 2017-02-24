A guy in Michigan just built the world's largest ukulele

Lawrence Stump was helping his son build an ukulele for a school project, when he got an idea: Why not super-size this bad boy?

And that's exactly what he did.

The Michigan native built a 13-foot-long, playable Soprano ukulele. And now it's officially been designated as the largest ukulele in the world by the Guinness World Records.

Stump said his instrument is about seven times larger than a regular ukulele -- and an absolute bear to tune.

“Holding a Guinness World Records title is a distinct honor," Lawrence said. "Knowing my instrument could meet the requirements I had to try."

Previously, the largest ukulele was just short of 8 feet long, and was created by a Chinese company in 2014.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.