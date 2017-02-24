Smash-and-grab theft reported at Pearlridge jewelery store

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent smash-and-grab theft at a jewelry store inside the Pearlridge Shopping Center.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, police officials say a male dressed in black clothes smashed a display case and fled with an undisclosed amount of jewelery. Police are investigating the incident as a first-degree theft.

Photos taken Friday afternoon at The Diamond Fairy, located in in the 'Uptown' section of the mall, show a shattered display case just inside the front door. Shoppers tell Hawaii News Now that the display case typically displays gold chains.

Store managers at the retailer deferred questions about the incident to an insurance company and police.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

