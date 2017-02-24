Waianae residents cited with 310 counts of animal cruelty

Lanny Moore is pictured with one of his dogs (Image: Friends for Life Hawaii/Facebook)

A pair of Waianae residents who claimed to be running an animal shelter have been cited with 310 counts of animal cruelty, according to a statement released by the Hawaiian Humane Society on Friday.

Last October, more than 300 dogs were discovered at a site in Makaha managed by David "Lanny" Moore and June Moore.

The dogs had been living in deplorable conditions, the Hawaiian Humane Society said at the time, and area residents told Hawaii News Now that they had been reporting suspicious activity to authorities for about three years.

This was how the Hawaiian Humane Society described the environment:

Animals on the property were found covered in feces and urine and in overcrowded cages that restricted the dogs' ability to stand up and turn around. Feces and urine were also in water bowls and food dishes, with rats and mice feeding off of open bags of rotting food throughout the location. Filthy dogs with festering skin conditions, rancid food, combined with animal waste created an overwhelming stench on the property.

David Moore was arrested in October for his involvement. Hawaiian Humane says it is helping the city prosecutor's office prepare for an upcoming trial.

More than 200 of the dogs have been placed with foster families, the humane society says.

