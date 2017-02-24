American Idol contestant DeAndre Brackensick to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Appearing on the 11th season of American Idol, DeAndre 'Kamele' Brackensick took a shot at becoming the pop star champion. Although he did not win the competition, he did make an impressive run, finishing in the Top 8.

Currently, Brackensick is currently working on a new album, set to be released later this year. He will be performing two show at Blue Note Hawaii on February 28th at 6:30 pm and at 9 pm.

For tickets or more information, visit the Blue Note Hawaii website by clicking here.

