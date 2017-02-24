Business Report: 2/24/17

Oahu hotels were 89% full last week – Big Island 86, Kauai 85, Maui, 83% full – room rates mostly keeping pace with inflation – average room rate on Maui was $380 a night, more than $100 more than the other three operating counties – Big Island still performing best on extra room sales.
The Hawaii Venture Capital Association hands out its annual awards – entrepreneur of the year, Tina Fitch of Hobnob – tech entrepreneur, Alex Cabello of AlgorithmHub – innovator of the year, Henk Rogers of Blue Planet Energy – lots more winners, and a broader reminder to us all that a lot of interesting startups are finding their feet in Hawaii.
Atlantis Cruises next month will launch Cocktails, Canvas and Cruise – a sunset cruise from Aloha Tower that provides a painting class – you take home your own painted memory of what you saw – the $119 per person cost includes canvas, paint and brushes.
So, by all means Van Gogh - if you've got the Monet
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.