Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ki'pu'upu'u

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is "Ki'pu'upu'u". Ki'pu'upu'u is the name of cold and heavy rain from Waimea, on the Big Island of Hawai'i. Ki'pu'upu'u was also the name of a group of over a thousand young men from Waimea, whom Kamehameha trained as led as spear fighters. The Ki'pu'upu'u warriors took their name from the chilly rain of their Waimea home. These warriors were famous as swift runners, and were instrumental in Kamehameha's rise to power. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Ki'pu'upu'u.

