Maui woman inspired millions to Women's March

Teresa Shook was frustrated on election day. Before she went to bed at her home on Maui, she invited 40 of her friends on Facebook to march in Washington, DC the day after the president's inauguration. When she woke up, 10,000 people said they would join her. By the time January 21st arrived, hundreds of thousands joined her to uphold women's rights in the shadow of the Washington Monument. Millions of people from around the world, marched in solidarity. There were more than 600 protests in the US alone according to the Los Angeles Times.

Today, Shook called Sunrise to talk about her experience while she was in Washington and on the stage in front of thousands. One of the highlights for her: meeting famed feminist and political activist Gloria Steinem. She said she felt hope that so many would stand-up for women's rights around the world and she's feel proud for her part in starting it.

Shook said that her work is far from done and is busy on planning more protests here in Hawaii.

