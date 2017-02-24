Maui residents protest diversion of Maui water

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Maui residents are calling on Hawaii land owner Alexander & Baldwin to disclose the impacts of the company's proposed 30-year lease for water from island streams.

The Maui News reports that the company's subsidiary, Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co., is seeking 115 million gallons of water per day for future diversified agriculture on about 30,000 acres of old sugar fields. The sugar plantation ceased its operations in December.

More than 130 people attended a Wednesday meeting on the company's application to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

Many people testified against the proposed lease, saying the company's history of diverting water from east Maui streams has negatively impacted stream life, taro farming and other Native Hawaiian practices.

There were no Alexander & Baldwin officials at the meeting.

