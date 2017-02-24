HFD investigating cause of late-night house fire in Kahala

Authorities are working to determine what caused a fire at a two-story home in Kahala on Thursday night.

It broke out last night shortly after 11 p.m. on Iwalani Street near Kaimuki Middle School.

Crews were able to get it under control by 11:15 p.m.

Fire officials say no one was injured and that the home was empty because it was being renovated.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

