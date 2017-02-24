Forecast: Trade winds start to taper off

The trend toward lighter winds continues.

Today the trades will be 10- 20 mph with just an occasional stronger gust. High clouds will block and filter the sun for much of the day, but there will be moments of clear blue overhead.

High in Honolulu will be about 80 degrees.

By Sunday the trades will be gone altogether. The flow will be southerly and that will create humid, voggy, and perhaps very wet weather. Stay with us on-air, on-line, and on your mobile device for the latest on this coming change in the weather.

Surf is building out in the country. By tonight, North and West shores will have waves just big enough to trigger a High Surf Advisory and they will hold through Saturday.

Here's today's surf sizes: North 6-10 feet, west 4-7 feet, east 3-5 feet, 1-3 feet.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channel along with coastal waters south of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.