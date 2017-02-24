Rock band Journey to perform for sold out Hawaii crowd

The iconic American rock band Journey will be performing in Hawaii come February 2017.

The legendary 80s rock band Journey is performing for a sold out crowd at the Blaisdell Arena this week.

The group spent Thursday afternoon doing a soundcheck before the first concert.

Journey last performed in Hawaii in 2012 and there was a distinct characteristic of the crowd that lead guitarist Neal Shon recalled.

"They're really loud," Shon said about the Hawaii crowd. "Last time I remember we played, they just really came unglued. And everybody was so blown away with how loud the audience was."

Journey will perform Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the Blaisdell and February 28th on Maui.

Click here for mote details.

