Maili water main break could impact Friday morning commute

Work crews are responding to a water main break along Farrington Highway in Maili, and repairs may not be finished before Friday's morning commute.

A Board of Water Supply spokesperson said Thursday that an 8-inch main had broken just after 3 p.m., near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Keliikipi Street.

The far-right east-bound lane of Farrington Highway is closed at this hour between Hila Street and Maliona Street for repairs, and a spokesperson says that the closure may last through tomorrow morning.

The Board of Water Supply was unable to provide an estimation of how many customers had been impacted.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.