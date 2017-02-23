Visible when wet: Aquarium's new rainy day messages share environmental message

New messages aimed at promoting environmental awareness are now all over Waikiki Aquarium. But you'll only see them when it rains.

The state Transportation Department partnered with the aquarium to paint positive messages about the importance putting trash where it belongs so that it doesn't end up washing into storm drains and ending up in the oceans.

The painted messages, which are invisible when dry, were unveiled Thursday at the aquarium.

The hope is to add the rainy day messages in other well-trafficked areas in the future.

