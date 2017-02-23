Oahu man indicted for first degree electronic enticement of a child

An Oahu grand jury indicted an Oahu man Thursday for first degree electronic enticement of a child.

Jacob Landon Powers is accused of messaging someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Powers then allegedly arranged for the two to meet up for sex.

The 34-year-old was arrested upon arriving at the agreed location.

Powers was indicted for the class B felony and could face up to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole. A bench warrant has been issued for Powers' arrest. His bail is set at $11,000.

The Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children task force in the Attorney General’s office conducted the investigation. Attorney General Doug Chin said, “Luring a minor to have sex is a horrible crime. Not only is the act itself criminal, it can damage the child for the rest of that child’s life. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who does this.”

