Hawaii grocery shoppers raise enough to feed 500 for a year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Grocery shoppers donated more than $227,000 to the Hawaii Foodbank's annual "Check-Out Hunger" campaign from November to January, the food bank announced Thursday.

That's enough to feed about 500 people three meals a day for a year.

The holiday season fundraising campaign ran from Nov. 2 to Jan. 17. Shoppers donated by paying for a “Check-Out Hunger” coupon at the register.

They were given the option to donate $2.81, which could feed a child breakfast for a week, $12.43, which could feed a senior lunch for a month, or $16.84, which could feed a family dinner for a week.

Customers who checked out at Safeway raised the most money: $83,691.

Other participating stores included Times Supermarkets, Big Save Markets, Don Quijote, KTA Super Stores, Tamura’s Market, ChoiceMART , Shima’s Supermarket.

