Maui Land & Pineapple posts 4Q profit

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.2 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.4 million.

Maui Land & Pineapple shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50 percent in the last 12 months.

