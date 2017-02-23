Lucky we live Honolulu? Not according to this ranking

What's the best state capital to live in? Not Honolulu.

That's the conclusion of a new WalletHub ranking that factored in affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and quality of life.

Honolulu scored the not-so-impressive 32nd spot in the ranking, and the biggest drag on its performance was (not surprisingly) the high cost of living.

In fact, Honolulu had the least affordable housing of any state capital and ranked 48th in the nation for median household income when the cost of living is considered.

The good news: Honolulu performed well in other areas of the ranking. It was named fourth in the nation for economic well-being (thanks to relatively low debt), 12th in the nation for quality of education and health, and first in the nation for quality of life.

So which capital topped the rankings?

Austin came in at no. 1, while Boise and Bismarck took the second and third spots, respectively.

Jackson was named the worst capital to live in, while Hartford took the 49th spot.

