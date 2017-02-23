Red Cross Heroes: Maggie and Joe Edwards

The American Red Cross of Hawaii's mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. While many people are familiar with the work volunteers provide during disaster relief, there are many other ways the Red Cross assists our community, including the support they offer to military families.

It's in that light that we're helping the Red Cross honor its animal hero, 4-year-old Labrador Retriever Maggie, and her owner, Joe Edwards, who have been volunteering with the Red Cross Human Animal Bond Program at Tripler for over two years.

Maggie visits Tripler and the VA Community Living Center once a week and also represents Tripler, Red Cross and the Human Animal Bond Program at other events that benefit military service members.

In addition to volunteering with the Red Cross, Maggie also volunteers for several community events with her doggie pals (including March for Babies, Special Olympics and Oahu Heart & Stroke Walk) as a member of Tails of Aloha.

Maggie’s dad, Joe, is an 11-year U.S. Military Veteran. He enlisted the Navy, where he completed Flight Training School then went on to earn his wings as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marine Corps.

After leaving USMC, he went on to become a commercial pilot for Aloha Airlines and head of flight operations for Island Air.

Maggie loves the beach, swimming and playing with tennis balls in addition to visiting patients, especially children!

Maggie’s ability to deliver smiles wherever she goes epitomizes the Red Cross mission of alleviating suffering.

