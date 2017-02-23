Sunrise on the Road: Farrington High School

Farrington High School unveiled it's new stadium today. Edward "Skippa" Diaz Stadium at Kusunoki Field will hold 4,000 fans. It's a huge deal, not just for the football program but for the Kalihi community as a whole. It's also just ONE of the big projects scheduled for the campus. But it also enables the Governors to host home games for the first time ever. Today we went on the road to take a look at the stadium ourselves. We also talked to Head Coach Randall Okimoto, school historian Al Torco, and distinguished alum Governor Cayetano. Mary Diaz (the wife of the late "Skippa Diaz) stopped by to tell us about the softer side of Coach Diaz and how he got the nickname "Skippa." Senator Mazie Hirono was there to give us an update on Capitol Hill.