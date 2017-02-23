Woman killed on her birthday in pedestrian accident identified

The woman who died on Thursday after being struck by a tour bus near Ala Moana Center has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Jui-Ching Hu of Honolulu.

She was killed on the morning of her birthday.

Honolulu police say the incident happened about 8:15 a.m., when Hu attempted to cross the street at Mahukona and Kona Street.

She was hit by a large Travel Plaza Transportation tour bus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hu was in a marked crosswalk, according to police.

The 51-year-old male driver of the tour bus was traumatized after the incident; there were no visitors on the bus.

Police Lt. Carlene Lau said the speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash. She could not comment on whether the driver was distracted prior to the incident.

The company said in a statement that the tour bus driver has been with TPT since April 2011, and has held a commercial drivers license since 1984. He had no prior incidents on his record.

The driver was on his way to pick up passengers at the Aqua Palms Waikiki at 9 a.m.

"We are very saddened by this tragic incident and send our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends," said TPT President Yujiro Kuwabara, in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with the Honolulu Police Department as they conduct their investigation."

