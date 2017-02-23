HFD battle storage structure fire in Waiawa

Honolulu firefighters on Thursday morning battled a storage structure fire in Waiawa that created huge plumes of smoke that could be seen from the H-1 Freeway.

The Honolulu Fire Department said 35 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 96-130 Farrington Highway at around 7:55 a.m.

Upon arrival, a 1,000-square-foot storage structure was engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control by 8:10 a.m.

The fire was fully extinguished at 8:25 a.m.

There were no reports of any other damage or injuries.

The cause of the fire as well as damage estimates are still under investigation.

