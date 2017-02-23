Family of tow truck driver struck by speeding car pleads for hel - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Family of tow truck driver struck by speeding car pleads for help

WAHIAWA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A 25-year-old tow truck driver continues to fight for his life days after he was hit by a speeding car in Wahiawa.

Family members identified the victim was Val Tua, a newlywed who was critically injured Thursday morning while hooking up a vehicle to the tow truck on Kunia Road. He and his wife have one daughter and are expecting a son within the next couple weeks.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Lyman Road, shutting down northbound lanes of Kunia Road in the area.

Emergency Medical Services said the victim suffered critical injuries to both legs.

To help the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

