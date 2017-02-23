Family of tow truck driver struck by speeding car pleads for help

Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
The high tide is putting coastal communities on edge.More >>
The high tide is putting coastal communities on edge.More >>
The convicts left on a special flight from Honolulu International Airport.More >>
The convicts left on a special flight from Honolulu International Airport.More >>