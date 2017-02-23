Planned dairy in Hawaii delays approval process

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - A planned dairy farm in Hawaii has taken a step back by withdrawing parts of its application to allow more time for discussion of its likely environmental impact.

The Garden Island reports that Kauai's Hawaii Dairy Farms withdrew its Final Environmental Impact Statement from state consideration on Tuesday. Spokeswoman Amy Hennessey said in a release that the dairy wants to allow time for additional responses to comments on its plan to keep a minimum of 699 dairy cows on a 557-acre site in Kauai's Mahaulepu Valley.

Opponents of the dairy see a chance to stop its construction and hope to meet with owner Pierre Omidyar and his staff.

Friends of Mahaulepu President Bridget Hammerquist says her group wants to share its research data with dairy owners before they go any further.

