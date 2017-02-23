Portions of H-1 Freeway in Kapolei to close for interchange project

The Department of Transportation is advising motorists about ongoing closures on the H-1 Freeway near Kapolei.

Portions of the freeway between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass will be temporarily closed for phase two of the Kapolei Interchange Complex project.

Eastbound closures are scheduled to take place on March 28 from 12 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Westbound closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. on April 2, and last until 5 a.m. April 3.

Crews need to close the freeway to install a temporary working platform to ensure public safety.

Traffic will be rerouted. See images for more details.

