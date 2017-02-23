Big MPSF homestand ahead for #4 Rainbow Warriors

Fresh off a four-match road trip, the fourth-ranked University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team returns to the Stan Sheriff Center for the start of a three-week homestand beginning with a two-match Mountain Pacific Sports Federation series with No. 10 Pepperdine, Friday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 26. Friday's match begins at 7:00 p.m., while Sunday's match starts at 5:00 p.m.



In the midst of a nine-match winning streak, the Rainbow Warriors (14-2, 5-2 MPSF) are off to their best start since 1996. During the streak, Hawai'i has won six of the matches in straight sets including the last four and has a current 14-set win streak. Following this week's series against the 10th-ranked Waves, UH, which boasts a 13-match home winning streak dating back to last season, will then host No. 14 USC (March 2-3) and No. 8 Stanford (March 10-11).



The Waves (6-5, 4-4) are coming off a five-set loss to USC in Los Angeles, two days after defeating Cal Baptist in four sets. Outside hitter David Wieczorek leads the Waves attack with a 3.80 kill average, hitting .360.



The series features two of the MPSF's top defensive teams. UH ranks first in the league in blocking (2.68 per set) and digs (8.91) while the Waves are second (2.49) and third (8.88), respectively. The Warriors also lead the league with a .197 opponent hitting percentage.



Matches #17 & #18

Who: No. 4 Hawai'i (14-2, 5-2 MPSF) vs. No. 10 Pepperdine (6-5, 4-4 MPSF)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O'ahu

Television Coverage: OC Sports will televise Friday's match live with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color).

Radio Coverage: NBC Sports Radio Hawai'i 1500AM will broadcast Friday's match while ESPN 1420AM will carry Sunday's match live with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: HawaiiAthletics.com (Friday's match)

Audio Webcast: nbcsportsradiohawaii and espn1420am.com

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Series History: PEP leads 43-31