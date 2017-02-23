Home finale Saturday for Rainbow Warriors basketball team

The University of Hawai'i men's basketball team hits the final stretch of the regular-season with its last home game of the year on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Rainbow Warriors will take on Cal State Fullerton (13-12, 7-5 Big West) with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.



UH's lone out-going senior, Noah Allen, will be honored following the game as part of "Senior Night" festivities. The game will also be a "Whiteout" and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite white UH apparel. UH men's basketball t-shirts will be given to the first 1,000 fans. Team photos will also be distributed and players and coaches will be available for autographs after the game.



The Rainbow Warriors are in sixth place in the Big West, but are just 1.5 games out of second. UH is coming off a road split last weekend that included an 82-61 rout of Cal Poly on Saturday.



Noah Allen poured in 30 points against the Mustangs. It was his fourth 30-point game this season, a feat accomplished by only four other Rainbow Warriors. Allen continues to lead the Big West in scoring during conference games at 18.5 ppg.



Saturday's game will also include the recognition of three UH basketball legends. At halftime, Riley Wallace, Tony Davis, and Jim Leahey will be inducted into the UH Circle of Honor. Wallace is the basketball program's all-time winningest coach (334), Davis the program's first-ever NBA draft pick, and Leahey the voice of UH sports spanning four decades.



About Cal State Fullerton: The Titans are currently tied for fourth in the BIg West (7-5), just a half game ahead of UH...CSF will host conference leader UC Irvine Wednesday night before facing UH on Saturday...the Titans have won three in a row and five of their last six...guard Tre' Coggins is averaging 17.4 ppg, which tops the Big West in overall games...CSF is 3-3 in Big West road games with wins at UCSB, Cal Poly and UC Riverside.

