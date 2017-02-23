Cast your vote for Hawaii student in Doodle4Google contest

Public voting opened Thursday in the Doodle4Google art contest in which a Hawaii student's artwork is in the running to be featured on Google's homepage.

Trinity Christian School in Kailua held an assembly Wednesday to announce that Rayla Okasaki was the state winner in the contest. Sen. Mazie Hirono was on site to make the big announcement.

Students in grades K-12 were asked to created a doodle with the theme, "What I see for the future..." while incorporating the letters from the Google logo.

Okasaki drew a car that operates on air, land water. She says she believes a car like that could cut down on traffic in the future.

Okasaki's doodle now moves on to represent Hawaii at the national level. If she's selected as the national winner, she will receive $30,000 in college scholarships, a $50,000 technology grant for her school and the prestige of having her artwork featured as the homepage graphic for the search engine.

She says she is honored to have been selected as the state winner.

To cast your vote, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.