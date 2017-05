A Kauai man accused of sexually a minor was arrested in Lihue on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Kauai Police Department says 37-year-old Michael Terui was apprehended at his home Wednesday morning.

Terui was indicted by a grand jury last week for two counts of sexual assault. A warrant was issued for his arrest following the indictment.

Kauai police say they "have reason to believe there could be more victims involved in separate incidents."

An investigation is ongoing, police authorities said.